I Expect Leeds United To Do This Against Reading – Whites Legend

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray insists the Whites are treating every game seriously in the Championship and will do the same against Reading in their next fixture.



Marcelo Bielsa’s side picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, and face Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday.











An early Patrick Bamford goal made the difference against Bristol City, despite the Whites being were frustrated in their attempts to score the second.



Leeds’ upcoming opponents Reading are on a good run of form, having picked up seven points from a possible nine in the Championship.





Gray knows that there are no guarantees in the Championship, and pointed out West Brom’s shock draw against bottom club Ipswich Town on Saturday as an example, but has insisted that Leeds are not a complacent side and will get the job done against Reading.



“It’s up for grabs. But in this league, you can never tell”, Gray said on LUTV.





“West Brom drew with Ipswich at home. And they are doomed.



“So wherever you go, whoever you’re playing, you know you’ve got to treat every game with respect.



“And I think our players are doing that.



“They knew it was going to be a tough game [against Bristol City].



“They dug in, they got the goal that counted and I think they’ll do exactly the same against Reading.”



Leeds can go ahead of Norwich City in the Championship table with a win against Reading as the Canaries do not play until Wednesday.