I’ll Count Guns I’ve Got To Go Into War With Leeds United – Reading Boss

Reading boss Jose Gomes has admitted that the team is not in the best of shape heading into the Leeds United clash, as several first team players are on the treatment table.



The Royals have managed a good run as they have picked up a draw and two wins from their last three games in the Championship, but face a stern test on Tuesday when they host Marcelo Bielsa’s side.











It is unclear if skipper Liam Moore will be available for the clash against Leeds after suffering a shoulder injury against Wigan Athletic in the last game, while the likes of Sam Baldock and Nelson Oliveira are unavailable.



Gomes admitted that there are several players in the Reading squad who have small injuries, so is preparing for a difficult game against Leeds, with resources now stretched.





"We will count the guns that we have for this war because we have players with small injuries and some players are completely out”, Gomes was quoted as saying by Get Reading.



"Even if we didn't have any injuries it will be very difficult, so with injuries, it's even more difficult.





"But I hope there will be lots of fans in the stadium because they are very important to us, like they showed on Saturday."



Leeds picked up a narrow 1-0 win when the two sides met at Elland Road, and Reading, who missed a last minute penalty in that game, will hope to avenge that defeat come Tuesday.