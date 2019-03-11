XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/03/2019 - 12:33 GMT

I’m Loving The Pressure – Liverpool Star

 




Ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Reds centre-back Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he would rather play with pressure than without it

Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up a come from behind win against Burnley on Sunday, and will hope to progress into the quarter-finals of the Champions League by beating Bayern Munich on Wednesday.




Nico Kovac’s side were the last German club to lift the Champions League in 2013, and managed to hold the Reds in the previous leg at Anfield.

Van Dijk has transformed Liverpool’s defence this season as the Merseyside outfit have managed to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.
 


The pressure is on Liverpool, though, as they enter a crunch period in the league and the Champions League, but Van Dijk remains bullish and says that he likes playing under pressure.

“There’s always pressure at a big club. I’d rather play with pressure than without”, Van Dijk told UEFA.com.
 


“I’m very proud to play for all these fans, for the manager, with these fantastic players and to wear the shirt every game.

“To play with pressure is always a good thing.

"I like to play with pressure.”

Liverpool need at least a score draw at Bayern Munich to progress to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

 