Leeds United Are Best Team In Championship At Doing This – Reading Boss

Reading manager Jose Gomes believes the Royals’ upcoming opponents Leeds United are the best team in the Championship when it comes to circulating the ball.



Gomes’ side will host Leeds at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night and will hope to extend their three-game unbeaten run in the league.











Reading have done reasonably well under Gomes as results have improved of late, but the manager has admitted that the clash against Leeds will be a tough game.



Gomes believes Marcelo Bielsa’s side play a high intensity style and circulate the ball quickly, and are better at doing so than any other team in the division.





"Leeds play very good football with a very good dynamic", Gomes was quoted as saying by Get Reading.



"They are maybe the best team [in the league] in terms of the intensity they put in the game and the speed in which they circulate the ball.





"They are a very good team so it will be a tough game."



Leeds will head into the game knowing they can move above current league leaders Norwich City for at least a dayif they take all three points, as Daniel Farke’s side play on Wednesday.



Reading, on the other hand, will hope to create a bigger gap between themselves and the relegation zone come Tuesday.