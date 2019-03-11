Mentally It’s Good – Injured Leeds United Star Positive

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has provided a positive update on his recovery process from a knee injury, and believes it has had a good impact mentally.



Roofe picked up a knee injury in the win over Swansea in mid-February, and has missed the last four Championship games for Leeds.











The Whites have not yet missed him, however, as Patrick Bamford has scored in three of the last four games for Leeds, and has stepped up in Roofe’s absence.



Roofe remains Leeds’ top scorer in the league this season with 14 strikes, and is nearing a return as he has started running again after taking off the knee brace.





The 26-year old provided a positive update regarding his injury, and has also revealed that he is feeling better physically and mentally.



“I took it [the knee brace] off on Monday and I’m happy. I’ve never been so happy being injured before”, Roofe told LUTV.





“It’s a bit strange to say.



"But I’m just enjoying improving every day, and with this injury that’s what’s happened.



“I think it was time [to take off the brace] just because I was getting stronger every day. I was still able to do gym every day.



“But I think the next step for it to improve was to take the brace off and then learn how to stabilise my knee without the brace again.



“Programmes change by just running. I’m still doing all the gym work [and] upped it a bit more and now I’m outside running.



“Every day you’re coming in and you know you’re improving, you know you’re getting better. So, just mentally, it’s good.”



Leeds are currently second in the Championship table, and take on Reading away from home on Tuesday.