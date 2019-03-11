XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/03/2019 - 21:11 GMT

Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Sure Aberdeen Disappointed At Key Absence

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes that Aberdeen will certainly miss the presence of their highest scorer Sam Cosgrove at Ibrox on Tuesday night, but insists he will not spend time delighting in the striker's absence.

Cosgrove has 18 goals to his name this season and scored Aberdeen's goal in their 1-1 draw with Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie; the replay is on Tuesday.




Cosgrove though is suspended for the clash at Ibrox and Gerrard is sure that the absence of the hitman will be a big blow for Aberdeen.

However, Gerrard insists that his focus is on the players he has available for the cup replay, rather than Cosgrove's suspension.
 


“Well, he’s a good player and he’s scoring as well. He’s a player in form and he’s a big profile up there, so of course he’s a good player and I’m sure Aberdeen are disappointed he is missing", the Rangers manager said at a press conference.

“In terms of us we focus on our players and their availability.
 


“Aberdeen have got good players and they are quite strong in that forward area so I’m sure they have got a suitable replacement whatever Derek [McInnes] decides to do.

"But I’m not going to sit here and say how happy I am that a player is missing because that’s not the type of manager I am.

“I worry about my players and the availability for my team. We’re in a healthy position so I’m pretty pleased.”

Rangers will be without the services of Gareth McAuley, who is still out with a hamstring injury, but Borna Barisic is available again.
 