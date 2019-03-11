Rangers Need No Lessons On Aberdeen, Steven Gerrard Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists that his players need no extra lessons on coping with Aberdeen and should be well aware what Derek McInnes' men bring to the table by now.



The Gers entertain the Dons in a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox on Tuesday night, with the first clash having ended 1-1.











Gerrard insists that Rangers will put the focus very much themselves, but are aware that Aberdeen are an effective side on the road; the Dons drew 0-0 at Celtic at the weekend.



“We just prepare for a good Aberdeen team, a team that has been very effective on the road of late, and we do our normal preparation", Gerrard told a press conference.





“We give the players a game plan and we show them Aberdeen’s strengths and weaknesses and then we go out and prepare and focus on ourselves to make sure we get the level of performance that we are looking for.”



Rangers have already met Aberdeen on five occasions so far this season and Gerrard feels his team need no lessons on what the visitors are all about.





“I haven’t analysed their home and away form really, but they are an effective team and it suits them to sit in and be organised and have men behind the ball.



“They follow man-to-man in certain areas and they’ve got players in their team who are quick on the counter attack.



"So I don’t know, maybe their style is suited at the moment to play away from home.



“We’ll be aware of that but we won’t change in any way; we always focus the majority of our preparation on ourselves and try to improve us.



"I don’t think the players need any extra drilling in terms of what Aberdeen are about.



"They should know by now, we’ve played them enough.”



Aberdeen have been in superb away form of late, having won seven on the bounce before their goalless draw against Celtic on Saturday.