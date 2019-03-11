XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/03/2019 - 16:24 GMT

Reading’s League Position Is Deceptive, Marcelo Bielsa Feels

 




Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa believes that Reading have more potential in their ranks than their placing in the league table suggests in the Championship this term.

The Whites return to action in the Championship on Tuesday, when they face Reading away from home at the Madejski Stadium, as they aim to make it three wins in a row in the push for promotion.




Despite struggling for consistency and languishing towards the bottom of the table, Reading have now won back to back games in the Championship and continue to steer away from the relegation zone.

Jose Manuel Gomes’ men are buoyed after their last-gasp win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday and Bielsa feels the Royals have more potential in their ranks than the league table suggests at the moment.
 


The Argentine tactician thinks that Reading have pacey attacking players and also tipped his hat towards his side's opponents for using the ball very well.

“The potential of the team is higher than the position they have in the table”, Bielsa said in a press conference.  
 


“The offensive players are fast, the midfielders are good. Strong physical defence and they use the ball well.”

Bielsa confirmed Patrick Bamford’s participation for the trip to face Reading and revealed that he will be fielding the same playing eleven that registered a 1-0 win at Bristol City on Saturday.

“Yes [Bamford will play]. It is the same group and the same starting eleven”, he revealed.

Leeds are still without the services of their top scored Kemar Roofe, who is recovering from knee damage picked up last month.
 