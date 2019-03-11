XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/03/2019 - 20:35 GMT

Repay Them – Barnsley Star Expects Packed Oakwell For Sunderland Visit

 




Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is expecting Oakwell to be packed for the visit of Sunderland on Tuesday night and thinks all three points would be the perfect way to reward the supporters.

The fixture will be a clash of the two promotion chasers on Tuesday, as second-placed Tykes take on the third-placed Black Cats at Oakwell.




Daniel Stendel's side presently enjoy a four-point lead over Jack Ross's men, and a win would help extend that gap. As such Woodrow, 24, has no doubt Barnsley will be backed in numbers.

"We can't wait. It promises to be a massive fixture and I have no doubt that our fans will turn out in their numbers to back us", Woodrow told his club's official website.
 


And the forward believes that all three points would be the perfect way to repay the supporters.

"All of our fans have been fantastic both home and away this season and there is no better way to reward them than with a positive result on Tuesday night.
 


"This next game is obviously really important and collectively, as players and fans, we need to do everything we can to continue picking up results and making sure we get back up were we belong."

Barnsley have not lost in their last 16 League One matches and will be looking to extend that run in order to give themselves the best possible chance to earn direct promotion when the season ends.

Sunderland on the other hand have played one game fewer than Barnsley and will want a repeat of the 4-2 win when the two sides met earlier this season.
 