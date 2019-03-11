Repay Them – Barnsley Star Expects Packed Oakwell For Sunderland Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is expecting Oakwell to be packed for the visit of Sunderland on Tuesday night and thinks all three points would be the perfect way to reward the supporters.



The fixture will be a clash of the two promotion chasers on Tuesday, as second-placed Tykes take on the third-placed Black Cats at Oakwell.











Daniel Stendel's side presently enjoy a four-point lead over Jack Ross's men, and a win would help extend that gap. As such Woodrow, 24, has no doubt Barnsley will be backed in numbers.



"We can't wait. It promises to be a massive fixture and I have no doubt that our fans will turn out in their numbers to back us", Woodrow told his club's official website.





And the forward believes that all three points would be the perfect way to repay the supporters.



"All of our fans have been fantastic both home and away this season and there is no better way to reward them than with a positive result on Tuesday night.





"This next game is obviously really important and collectively, as players and fans, we need to do everything we can to continue picking up results and making sure we get back up were we belong."



Barnsley have not lost in their last 16 League One matches and will be looking to extend that run in order to give themselves the best possible chance to earn direct promotion when the season ends.



Sunderland on the other hand have played one game fewer than Barnsley and will want a repeat of the 4-2 win when the two sides met earlier this season.

