06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/03/2019 - 21:44 GMT

Sunderland Game Won’t Decide Things – Barnsley Assistant

 




Barnsley assistant manager Dale Tonge believes that though the game against Sunderland on Tuesday will be an important one for his team, it will not be the be all and end all as far as the fate of the automatic promotion spots is concerned. 

Both sides are in the race to earn promotion at the end of the season, with Barnsley sitting second and four points ahead of third placed Sunderland, albeit having played a game more.




Sunderland could take a big step towards overhauling Barnsley with a win, while if the Tykes can claim all three points they would be seven points clear of the Black Cats and in pole automatic promotion position.

"We look at it as a must win for us – that's all we're looking at", Tonge said at a press conference.
 


"Let's win the game and the rest will take care of itself."

"We can increase the gap and, equally, they can close the gap, so we know it's a big game."
 


However, the Barnsley assistant insists that the result at Oakwell on Tuesday will not define the season.

He added: "But I don't think this game is the be all and end all between now and the end of the season.

"We're under no illusions; it's a massive game.

"We're going to look forward to it, as I'm sure Sunderland are, because of our positioning, and we're going to hit it head on like we do every other game."

Sunderland will have to do something no other side have done in League One this season if they want all three points on Tuesday night – beat Barnsley at Oakwell.
 