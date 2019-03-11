Sunderland Have Players Who Don’t Belong At This Level – Barnsley Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley assistant manager Dale Tonge insists his side will approach the Sunderland clash on Tuesday night with a must-win mentality, but is making no bones about the difficulty of the challenge in facing the Black Cats.



The Tykes are currently four points ahead of Sunderland in the race for automatic promotion from League One, but have played an extra game compared to their competitors.











And ahead of their crucial meeting with the Black Cats at Oakwell on Tuesday night, Tonge has insisted the game is a must-win for his team in their push for promotion this term, due to their winning mentality.



The Barnsley assistant also stressed the game is a perfect opportunity for the team to open up a comfortable gap on Sunderland as the season enters the final lap.





“We aren’t going to pretend. This is a big game. We can increase the gap, they could close it. But it’s one of 10 games left”, Tonge said in a press conference.



“I don’t know if it’s must-win for them. But it is for us. Every game is. That’s how we approach every game.”





Tonge also insists he is aware of the challenge that Sunderland pose with, in his view, the Black Cats having players who simply do not belong in the third tier.



“Sunderland are a massive club. They’ve players who don’t belong at this level”, he added.



“We are well aware of what a challenge we have in front of us.”



Both Sunderland and Barnsley are unbeaten in the league since the turn of the year.

