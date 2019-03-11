XRegister
06 October 2018

11/03/2019 - 19:46 GMT

This Arsenal Star Is Maturing Nicely – Former Top Flight Attacker On Emirates Display

 




Former top flight attacker Garth Crooks believes Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks to be maturing, after his performance during the Gunners' win over Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s men muscled their way back into the race for a top four finish in the Premier League with an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday.




The Gunners climbed to fourth in the league table, courtesy of goals from Granit Xhaka and a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after consigning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to his first defeat in the league since taking over at Old Trafford.

Arsenal also managed to keep a clean sheet as Emery opted for a back-three duly supported by Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac on either flank.
 


And following the Gunners’ impressive win, Maitland-Niles has come in for encouraging words from Crooks after conjuring a strong and positive display for the hosts.

The former Spurs striker admitted that Maitland-Niles showed signs of maturity during the win on Sunday and stressed the youngster is benefitting tremendously under the tutelage of Emery.  
 


“I've seen Ainsley Maitland-Niles play in big games before and struggle but not on this occasion”, Crooks wrote in his column for the BBC.

“His performance against a leggy Manchester United showed signs of a player maturing nicely.

“He looked solid in defence and always very composed on the ball.

"I get the feeling that Unai Emery may have put the reins on this lad and possibly the blinkers too.”

Maitland-Niles made more interceptions (five) and blocks (one) than any other Arsenal player during their win over Manchester United on Sunday.
 