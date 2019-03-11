XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/03/2019 - 21:37 GMT

This Gives Us Big Confidence For Rangers Trip – Aberdeen Defender

 




Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna feels the Dons will take big confidence from keeping a clean sheet at Celtic at the weekend into their Scottish Cup quarter-final replay with Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

The Dons are scheduled to lock horns with Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox after the initial tie ended in a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.




Derek McInnes's side managed to keep a clean sheet at Celtic at the weekend, drawing 0-0, and McKenna feels the feat means they can take big confidence on their trip to Glasgow's other giants.

“We have to take confidence from coming down to Glasgow and keeping a clean sheet against one of the Old Firm", McKenna was quoted as saying by the Evening Express.
 


Aberdeen have met Rangers five times so far this season, in which they have won twice, drawn once and lost once.

And having managed clean sheets against Rangers as well, McKenna sees no reason why they cannot do it again.
 


“We have already kept clean sheets against Rangers in Glasgow so we go into the game with confidence knowing we have a chance of winning", the centre-back stressed.

“The results we’ve had against Rangers do give us encouragement because we’ve beat them at Hampden and Ibrox this season.

“We go there knowing that we have nothing to fear if we turn up and play as well as we can, like we have in the past."

Aberdeen knocked Rangers out of the Scottish League Cup earlier this season.
 