This Gives Us Big Confidence For Rangers Trip – Aberdeen Defender

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna feels the Dons will take big confidence from keeping a clean sheet at Celtic at the weekend into their Scottish Cup quarter-final replay with Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday night.



The Dons are scheduled to lock horns with Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox after the initial tie ended in a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.











Derek McInnes's side managed to keep a clean sheet at Celtic at the weekend, drawing 0-0, and McKenna feels the feat means they can take big confidence on their trip to Glasgow's other giants.



“We have to take confidence from coming down to Glasgow and keeping a clean sheet against one of the Old Firm", McKenna was quoted as saying by the Evening Express.





Aberdeen have met Rangers five times so far this season, in which they have won twice, drawn once and lost once.



And having managed clean sheets against Rangers as well, McKenna sees no reason why they cannot do it again.





“We have already kept clean sheets against Rangers in Glasgow so we go into the game with confidence knowing we have a chance of winning", the centre-back stressed.



“The results we’ve had against Rangers do give us encouragement because we’ve beat them at Hampden and Ibrox this season.



“We go there knowing that we have nothing to fear if we turn up and play as well as we can, like we have in the past."



Aberdeen knocked Rangers out of the Scottish League Cup earlier this season.

