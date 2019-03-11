This Was Lacking From Jack Harrison – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tony Dorigo has explained what Leeds United loan star Jack Harrison is lacking at the moment after his performance during the Whites' win over Bristol City on Saturday.



Harrison, who is currently on loan from Manchester City, started his sixth consecutive game in the Championship during the 1-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.











The winger was heavily involved whenever Leeds pushed forward for a goal, but the Whites could not muster anything apart from Patrick Bamford’s opening strike.



And in the wake of Harrison’s performance at Ashton Gate, Dorigo has explained what, in his view, the Manchester City loanee is lacking at the moment.





The former White hailed Harrison for his runs inside the penalty area and ability to take on players, but stressed he must improve with his finishing.



Dorigo conceded the last bit was missing from his game and insists it could have made a lot of difference to the team.





“Harrison was lively, he was really good, left hand side, running from wide into the centre, causing all sorts of problems, all afternoon long”, Dorigo said on LUTV.



“Yes [making the runs inside the area is very important], and it’s a quality ball again from Pablo [Hernandez], that’s what we come to expect as well and Harrison does everything right, gets in front, but that’s last half-a-yard could be the difference sometimes.



“And again, I thought his positional play, his ability to take players on was very good but just that last little bit is lacking.”



Harrison, who joined Manchester City from New York City last season, has netted three goals and registered three assists from 26 appearances for Leeds in the Championship this term.

