We Just Aren’t Ruthless Enough – Former Leeds Star

Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has conceded the Whites have not been ruthless enough this term and insists they must convert the chances they create during games.



Leeds notched up another vital result in the race for promotion from the Championship with a 1-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.











The Whites created a host of chances, but failed to make the most of them as they only edged out the hosts by a Patrick Bamford strike that came early, in the ninth minute.



Despite dominating possession and registering as many as 16 attempts in total, the visitors were unable to extend their lead due to lacklustre finishing inside the final third.





And in the wake of their win against the Robins, Dorigo has conceded the Whites have not been ruthless enough so far this season.



The former White also insisted Marcelo Bielsa’s men must convert the chances they create during games and stressed they deserve more goals with the way they play.





“I think we’ve been saying this a few times this season as well because we have so many shots on target or shots off target and opportunities, but we have to really convert them”, Dorigo said on LUTV.



“Are we actually ruthless enough?



"I’d probably say not because our play deserves more goals.”



Leeds, who are just two points adrift of leaders Norwich City, will be eyeing extending their winning streak to three games, when they face Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday.

