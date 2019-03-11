XRegister
06 October 2018

11/03/2019 - 12:41 GMT

We’ve Got Real Momentum For Sunderland Clash – Barnsley Star Confident

 




Barnsley defender Dimitri Cavare has insisted the Tykes are confident about their clash against Sunderland due to their solid momentum in recent weeks.

Daniel Stendel’s men maintained their push for automatic promotion from League One with a 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Oakwell on Saturday.




The Tykes are just three points adrift of league leaders Luton Town at the moment and hold a four-point advantage over their next opponents Sunderland, who have a game in hand.

And ahead of their crunch clash against the Black Cats on Tuesday, Cavare, who scored the opening goal against Stanley, has insisted Barnsley are confident about the game.
 


The defender admitted that Sunderland is a big game on Tuesday, but stressed that Barnsley are buoyed by their recent run of form and solid momentum.

“Whether it’s home or away, we are confident”, Cavare told the club’s official website.  
 


“Everyone is happy with today’s result, we got another win, scored two goals and kept another clean sheet.

“Sunderland will be a big game on Tuesday, but we will go into it with some real momentum.

"We are confident and together. We are in a good place.”

Sunderland salvaged a dramatic late point against Wycombe Wanderers in their last outing in League One on Saturday.
 