Can’t Think Title Race Is Done, Celtic Midfielder Warns

Celtic skipper Scott Brown has dismissed any thoughts that the Scottish Premiership title is all but won for the Hoops, despite an eight-point lead over rivals Rangers at the top of the table.



The Bhoys are closing in on retaining the league title and, with less than ten games left, are already being considered effective winners in some quarters.











However, Celtic's last league match against Aberdeen resulted in a goalless draw, meaning two points dropped.



And the veteran midfielder has cautioned Celtic against believing the league title is done and dusted, with a number of games still to come.





“People can look at the table and think it is done but for us there is no way we ever look at it like that”, Brown was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“We take it game by game and look to win every game that we play in.





“There is a lot of football to be played still so there is no way that we will let our guard down now.”



Celtic must still meet Rangers in the first of two further Glasgow derbies in the league, with the first encounter coming at the end of this month a Celtic Park.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers won the last clash between the two teams but have been inconsistent since.

