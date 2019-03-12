He’s A Talker, He’s Giving Loads of Confidence – Former Leeds Star On Whites Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan feels the Whites defence as a unit is thriving off January transfer window arrival Kiko Casilla, who he is sure is a talker.



The Whites have registered back to back wins in the Championship for only the second time since the turn of the year, following their 1-0 triumph over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.











Marcelo Bielsa’s men have also managed to keep clean sheets during their last two outings, including a valiant defensive display against the Robins after their clean sheet against the division’s second-highest scorers in West Brom.



And in the aftermath of their impressive defensive displays against the Baggies and Bristol City, Whelan has insisted that Casilla is giving the defenders plenty of confidence with his presence in goal.





“[He gives the backline] loads of confidence, loads of confidence”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win at Ashton Gate.



“They seem to be thriving off him, they are benefiting as well.





“The experience, he's obviously a talker out there as well, which you can hear and see information being put out there by the goalkeeper to the centre halves and the wide men.”



Whelan also believes that Casilla is always looking for an opportunity to turn defence into attack with his excellent distribution skills and says that the attackers know that he wants them to make runs in behind the opposition.



“He also keeps everybody on their toes because as soon as he collects that ball the first thought of the wide men, the striker is can I get in behind?” he continued.



“He is always looking and they know that when he collects that ball he's wanting movement, he wants to start a counter attack off, can we get a chance from the goalkeeper, back to front very quickly.



“He's got great ball distribution and he's keeping that tempo nice and high as well.”



Casilla, who joined the Whites from Real Madrid in January, has played in every game in the Championship since making his debut against Rotherham United in late January, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell dropping to the bench.

