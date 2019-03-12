He’s A Workhorse – Rangers Hitman Salutes Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Kyle Lafferty has described his countryman and Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas as a workhorse, a player who always gives 100 per cent and never stops working until the end.



Dallas, who joined Leeds from Brentford in 2015, had been handed regular game time by Marcelo Bielsa before suffering an injury to his foot back in December.











The versatile winger has featured in as many as four different positions this term and returned to action for the first time in more than two months during the Whites’ win over Bolton Wanderers last month.



And as he continues to speed up following his recovery, Lafferty, who has played alongside Dallas for Northern Ireland, lauded the winger for his commitment and hard work.





The Gers striker described Dallas as a workhorse that always strives towards giving 100 per cent and insisted that he never stops working until the end, while also admitting he has goals in him.



“He’s a fellow countryman of mine and he gives 100 per cent every single time”, Lafferty told Rangers TV, when including Dallas in his top team.





“He’s a workhorse, up and down, never stops until the 90th minute.



"And he is worth a goal or two as well.”



Dallas, who has come off the bench in each of Leeds’ last four games in the Championship, will be eyeing more involvement, starting with the game against Reading at the Madejski Stadium tonight.

