Honestly, It Wasn’t Easy – Marcelo Bielsa As Leeds Thrash Reading

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has dismissed any thoughts that his side's 3-0 win away at Reading on Tuesday night came easy.



Leeds needed only 13 minutes to go ahead at the Madjeski Stadium when Mateusz Klich struck, the midfielder taking advantage of a surging run made by right-back Luke Ayling to convert.











It was 2-0 to the visitors in the 22nd minute when Pablo Hernandez was the beneficiary of good work, again from Ayling, and the Spaniard's low effort went in off the inside of the left post.



Any thoughts of a Reading comeback were then killed off just two minutes before the break when Hernandez grabbed his second of the game and Leeds' third.





It was a superb effort from the Spaniard following good work from Patrick Bamford.



The Royals had no answer and Leeds claimed all three points via a 3-0 win, going up to the top of the Championship table.





Bielsa was even able to make a number of changes in the second half and introduced Stuart Dallas, Jamie Shackleton and Barry Douglas, all players in need of minutes.



But the Leeds boss insists that thinking the victory was easy would be wrong.



"Honestly I don’t think it was an easy game", Bielsa told his post match press conference.



"Even in domination and could have scored more goals they had chances to score too.



"If they had scored a goal according to the moment they scored this goal the things that look accessible become complicated."



Leeds now sit top of the table, although Norwich City can go back to the summit on Wednesday night, but Bielsa is not reading too much into pole position yet.



"If you look at the table you only can reach the conclusion we still have many games to play.



"Taking this into account, we have to win every game.



"Or at least we will try to win every game because it will be dispensable", he added.

