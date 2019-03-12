Izzy Brown On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Reading Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Reading vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed the team and substitutes they will send into battle against Reading in an away Championship clash at the Madjeski Stadium this evening.



The Whites scored a 1-0 win at Lee Johnson's Bristol City at the weekend to move back into the automatic promotion spots in the Championship and will want a repeat at Reading.











Leeds beat Reading at Elland Road in the earlier fixture between the two sides, 1-0, but the Royals missed a last minute penalty.



Marcelo Bielsa keeps faith with the team that beat Bristol City, with Kiko Casilla lining up in goal, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski are the full-backs. Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper are the centre-backs.



Kalvin Phillips is given the nod in midfield, while Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Tyler Roberts play. Patrick Bamford leads the line.



Bielsa has options on the bench, including Izzy Brown and Gaetano Berardi.



Leeds United Team vs Reading



Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper (c), Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Dallas, Berardi, Brown, Shackleton, Gotts

