John Stones On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Schalke Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester City vs Schalke

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's Champions League clash with Schalke at the Etihad Stadium.



The Citizens managed to come from behind to claim victory in the first leg and take a 3-2 advantage into the second leg as they hunt a quarter-final place.











Both Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho are suspended for the visit of the Germans.



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while in defence he opts for Kyle Walker, Danilo, Aymeric Laporte and Olekandr Zinchenko. Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva play, while Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva will look to support Sergio Aguero.



If the Citizens manager needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Gabriel Jesus and John Stones.



Manchester City Team vs Schalke



Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva (C), Sterling, Sane, Bernardo, Aguero



Substitutes: Muric, Stones, Delph, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden, Humphreys

