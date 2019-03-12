XRegister
12/03/2019 - 10:51 GMT

Never Ever Seen Anyone Better At This Than Him – Rangers Star Hails Team-mate

 




Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has hailed team-mate Allan McGregor as a match-winner and insists the shot-stopper is probably the best he has ever seen at facing penalties.

Lafferty, who secured a return to Rangers earlier this season, was a star-performer alongside McGregor during his first spell at the club.




However, both Lafferty and McGregor shifted their allegiances to Sion and Besiktas respectively in 2012, and the pair have now finally returned to Ibrox for their second stint with the Old Firm giants.

McGregor, who has been a central figure under Steven Gerrard, has come in for encouraging words from his team-mate Lafferty, who has struggled for regular involvement this term.
 


The Gers striker hailed McGregor as a match-winner, while naming the best starting eleven he has played with in his career, and insisted the shot-stopper is probably the best he has ever seen when it comes to dealing with penalties.

“Goalkeeper is Allan McGregor”, Lafferty told Rangers TV.  
 


“I think he is a match-winner and in games I’ve played with him, he’s won games on his own.

“And he is probably one of the best 'keepers for penalties I’ve ever seen in my life.”

McGregor has notched up 20 clean sheets from 44 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season.
 