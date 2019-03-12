Rangers Legend Tells 20-Year-Old To Think Carefully Amid Gers Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Barry Ferguson has advised Rangers target Jake Hastie to think carefully before deciding to leave Motherwell at the end of the season.



Hastie, who came up through the ranks at Fir Park, has broken through into the Steelmen's first team in the second half of the season after a loan spell with Alloa.











The 20-year-old is out of contract in the summer and his performances have garnered the interest of Rangers, who are believed to be keeping a close eye on his development at Motherwell.



But amid interest from the Old Firm giants, Rangers legend Ferguson has advised Hastie to think carefully before deciding to leave Fir Park in favour of Ibrox at the end of the season.





The former Ger stressed that Hastie should be playing regular senior football at a crucial stage of his career and admitted he would not be a guaranteed starter at Ibrox.



Ferguson also added he is impressed by Hastie’s steady development at Fir Park this term and reiterated that he has enough quality to eventually earn a big move to another club.





“This is his first real season, he was out on loan at Alloa, done pretty well and he’s come back to Motherwell, he’s certainly impressed me”, Ferguson said on the PLZ Soccer show.



“For me, I think it would be better if he gets a number of games under his belt, but listen when a team like Rangers come calling, obviously he is going to be interested.



“Is he going to go to Rangers and play? You don’t know, you can never tell.



“I just think it’s important for young players to get a certain amount of games under their belt, getting that experience and then someday, he will get his big move because he’s certainly got a lot of quality.”



Hastie has hit the back of the net fives times in just eight Scottish Premiership games this season.

