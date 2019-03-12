Started Poorly, Didn’t Get Any Better, I’m Angry – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard On Cup Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists he takes full responsibility for his side's Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Aberdeen, with the Gers going down 2-0 at Ibrox.



Aberdeen made a quick start at Ibrox and went ahead with just three minutes on the clock after Niall McGinn took advantage of a poor square pass from Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara to pick the ball up and convert with a low effort.











Rangers then began to boss possession as they went in search of a leveller and former Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Jack hit the post for the hosts before half time.



The Gers could find no way through and were reeling just after the hour mark when Aberdeen went 2-0 up.





A slick Dons move led to younger Connor McLennan having an opportunity and he slotted past Allan McGregor.



Gers boss Gerrard sent for the cavalry and brought on two strikers in the shape of Kyle Lafferty and Jermain Defoe, meaning he had three hitmen on the pitch.





But it was not enough to help Rangers past a solid Aberdeen outfit, with the battling Dons finishing the match having had nine players booked.



And Gerrard, who makes no bones about how important the game was, admits his men were not at the races, with him taking full responsibility.



"It's a huge blow. This was a huge game for the club, for myself, for the players, for all the fans, and we've let the supporters down", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.



"I take full responsibility for it.



"We were nowhere near good enough tonight. I thought the best team won.



"We started the game extremely poor and we never really got much better from there.



"We gifted them a goal and I think everyone knows if you let Aberdeen go in front they are a tough nut to crack and that proved to be the case."



And Gerrard, who was speaking after the match, admits he will wait before talking to his players as he is angry about the cup exit.



"I haven't gone in to speak to the players because I don't think it's the right time.



"I don't feel ready to speak to them just yet. I'm angry."

