XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/03/2019 - 18:46 GMT

Steven Davis On Bench – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side in the quarter-final replay of their Scottish Cup tie.

90 minutes at Pittodrie could not separate the two teams, with a 1-1 draw being played out.




Aberdeen put Rangers out of the Scottish League Cup earlier this season and at the weekend kept a clean sheet in a draw at Celtic, but still start as underdogs this evening.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while for the centre-back pairing he places his trust in Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall. In midfield, the Gers have a three of Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield, while Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers manager needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.

 


Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Candeias, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Coulibaly, Lafferty, Davis, Defoe
 