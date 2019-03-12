Steven Davis On Bench – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side in the quarter-final replay of their Scottish Cup tie.



90 minutes at Pittodrie could not separate the two teams, with a 1-1 draw being played out.











Aberdeen put Rangers out of the Scottish League Cup earlier this season and at the weekend kept a clean sheet in a draw at Celtic, but still start as underdogs this evening.



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while for the centre-back pairing he places his trust in Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall. In midfield, the Gers have a three of Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield, while Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.



If the Rangers manager needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.



Rangers Team vs Aberdeen



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Candeias, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Coulibaly, Lafferty, Davis, Defoe

