West Ham Star Warns On Very Dangerous Huddersfield Threat

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez believes that in spite of Huddersfield Town's current league position they can be dangerous given the fact that they are fighting for their lives.



The Hammers are scheduled to take on Jan Siewert's side in a league encounter this weekend as they aim to get back to winning ways after a loss at Cardiff City.











Huddersfield are currently placed at the bottom of the pile though the former Manchester United striker believes that facing a relegation threatened side has its own pros and cons.



The Terriers will try to give their best, the striker believes, and given the unpredictable nature of the league Hernandez expects a tough fight.





“All teams have their difficulties and their pros and cons”, the 30-year-old striker told his club's official website.



“Sometimes you can see why they are there, but they can also be very dangerous.





“Every team we face is going to be the most difficult so far, so we can’t think that because they’re in a bad position that they’re going to be something different.



“We should expect they are going to be at their best – that’s why the Premier League is the most-competitive league in the world, because you never have an easy game.



“You can see that every team drops points.



"That’s the nice thing about the Premier League and we’re expecting a very difficult test against Huddersfield, who are fighting for their lives.”



With eight matches remaining to be played still, Huddersfield are 16 points adrift of safety and would welcome a win against Manuel Pellegrini's side this weekend.

