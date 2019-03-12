XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/03/2019 - 16:53 GMT

West Ham Star Warns On Very Dangerous Huddersfield Threat

 




West Ham striker Javier Hernandez believes that in spite of Huddersfield Town's current league position they can be dangerous given the fact that they are fighting for their lives.

The Hammers are scheduled to take on Jan Siewert's side in a league encounter this weekend as they aim to get back to winning ways after a loss at Cardiff City.




Huddersfield are currently placed at the bottom of the pile though the former Manchester United striker believes that facing a relegation threatened side has its own pros and cons.

The Terriers will try to give their best, the striker believes, and given the unpredictable nature of the league Hernandez expects a tough fight.
 


“All teams have their difficulties and their pros and cons”, the 30-year-old striker told his club's official website.

“Sometimes you can see why they are there, but they can also be very dangerous.
 


“Every team we face is going to be the most difficult so far, so we can’t think that because they’re in a bad position that they’re going to be something different.

“We should expect they are going to be at their best – that’s why the Premier League is the most-competitive league in the world, because you never have an easy game.

“You can see that every team drops points.

"That’s the nice thing about the Premier League and we’re expecting a very difficult test against Huddersfield, who are fighting for their lives.”

With eight matches remaining to be played still, Huddersfield are 16 points adrift of safety and would welcome a win against Manuel Pellegrini's side this weekend.
 