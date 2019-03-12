When He Comes For Ball, Seas Part In Front of Him – Former Leeds Star On Kiko Casilla

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has revealed how at ease he is with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla between the sticks and admits it is like parting of seas when the shot-stopper comes to collect the ball.



Casilla, who joined Leeds from Real Madrid in January, has permanently displaced Bailey Peacock-Farrell as the number one at Elland Road since his arrival.











The Spaniard has started in each of the Whites’ last eight games in the Championship and looks set to retain his spot in the playing eleven against Reading tonight.



And in the wake of his strong display between the sticks for the Whites in the 1-0 win at Bristol City at the weekend, Casilla has come in for encouragement from Whelan.





The former White insisted that Casilla is always on the front foot and eager to play the sweeper 'keeper role that adds to his calm and wonderful distribution of the ball.



“He is someone that's on the front foot, always thinking, always seeing can his positioning be better, can he be on the edge of that 18-yard box and play the sweeper role if the ball does come through, he'll be there to clear it”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at Ashton Gate.





“He's very calm and collected. Ball distribution is fantastic, but to me it's when the ball is coming into the box, I always feel that he's going to come and take it now.”



Whelan also admitted he is confident when Casilla is deployed between the sticks and described his collecting of the ball as smooth as the parting of seas.



“I am not worried. He will find a way”, he continued.



“It's like the parting of the seas like I said before – he just comes through the middle of people, clutches the ball, and he's always quick to see if he can get a counter attack going as well.



"He's alive.”



Casilla has yet to concede a goal in the Championship in more than 180 minutes of playing time.

