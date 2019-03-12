When He Speaks In Dressing Room, Everyone Listens – Rangers Star On Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Kyle Lafferty has admitted that Steven Davis is well respected within the Rangers dressing room and revealed that everyone takes notice when he speaks, due to his experience and exceptional ability.



Davis, who also returned to Rangers for a second spell like Lafferty this term, is currently on loan until the end of the season from Southampton in the Premier League.











The midfielder was an exceptional performer for Rangers in the past and was tipped as a shrewd signing when the Gers swooped for him.



And despite being deemed surplus to requirements at St Mary’s in January, Davis is now enjoying his return to Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.





Lafferty, who has played alongside Davis for both club and country, has admitted the midfielder is well respected within the dressing room.



The Northern Irishman also revealed that everyone at the club pays attention when he speaks, due to his experience and exceptional ability on the ball.





“Steve Davis, I think, is a no-brainer”, Lafferty told Rangers TV while naming Davis in his top team.



“When he was at Rangers, he was probably the best player in the league to be honest.



"He had done things that no one else could do with the ball.



“He dictates the play with his speed.



"Davo is this small, quiet guy, but whenever he speaks, everyone takes notice because he is well respected in the game and his ability on the ball is exceptional.”



Davis, who is out of contract in the summer, has earned over 100 caps for Northern Ireland at senior level.

