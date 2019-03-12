XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/03/2019 - 13:39 GMT

When He Speaks In Dressing Room, Everyone Listens – Rangers Star On Team-mate

 




Kyle Lafferty has admitted that Steven Davis is well respected within the Rangers dressing room and revealed that everyone takes notice when he speaks, due to his experience and exceptional ability.

Davis, who also returned to Rangers for a second spell like Lafferty this term, is currently on loan until the end of the season from Southampton in the Premier League.




The midfielder was an exceptional performer for Rangers in the past and was tipped as a shrewd signing when the Gers swooped for him.

And despite being deemed surplus to requirements at St Mary’s in January, Davis is now enjoying his return to Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.
 


Lafferty, who has played alongside Davis for both club and country, has admitted the midfielder is well respected within the dressing room.

The Northern Irishman also revealed that everyone at the club pays attention when he speaks, due to his experience and exceptional ability on the ball.  
 


“Steve Davis, I think, is a no-brainer”, Lafferty told Rangers TV while naming Davis in his top team.

“When he was at Rangers, he was probably the best player in the league to be honest.

"He had done things that no one else could do with the ball.

“He dictates the play with his speed.

"Davo is this small, quiet guy, but whenever he speaks, everyone takes notice because he is well respected in the game and his ability on the ball is exceptional.”

Davis, who is out of contract in the summer, has earned over 100 caps for Northern Ireland at senior level.
 