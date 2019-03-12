With Alfredo Morelos Like This, It’s Tough To Get A Look In – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Kyle Lafferty has explained why he rates Rangers talisman Alfredo Morelos as amongst the best players he has ever turned out with.



Morelos, who has been scintillating form so far this season, is one of the first names on the teamsheet at Rangers, whenever he is available for selection.











The Colombian has come on leaps and bounds from last season, after having already netted 28 goals in all competitions for the Old Firm giants in the current campaign.



And Lafferty, who has had to play a bit-part role at Ibrox due to Morelos’ form, has explained why the Gers talisman deserves to be mentioned in the best team of players he has ever played with in his career.





The Northern Irishman feels that Morelos’ performances from last season and the current season are like night and day due to his overall improvement, and admitted it is difficult to get a chance in the team due to his form.



“Alfredo, I think, from last season to this season, it’s night and day”, Lafferty told Rangers TV.





“He got goals last season, but I think this season he’s getting the goals and his overall play has been exceptional.



“It’s going to be tough to get into the team, when he is playing the way he is, but I think first goals and how he’s approached this season, he deserves to be one of my main strikers.”



Lafferty also added that Morelos has improved on his decision-making from last season to become more efficient this term and insisted he deserves to be in the team for his hold-up play and knack of scoring goals.



“Watching Rangers as a fan last season and playing against him, I thought he was a good player, but some of his decision-making was lacking”, he continued.



“But this season, he has both decision-making and goals and I think he deserves to be in my team for his ability to score a goal and his hold-up play.”



Rangers return to action tonight, when they host Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox.

