Biggest Game At Elland Road In Long Time – Former Leeds Star On Sheffield United Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens believes Sheffield United’s visit on Saturday will be one of the biggest games in Elland Road’s recent history.



Leeds scored a 3-0 win over Reading on Tuesday night courtesy a brace from Pablo Hernandez and another goal from Mateusz Klich and moved to the top of the table for 24 hours, until Norwich City went back to the summit.











The Whites have won their last three games on the trot without conceding a goal and are set up nicely to host third-placed Sheffield United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.



Couzens believes the win over Reading is a good way for Leeds to go into the Sheffield United game and believes it will be one of the biggest games in Elland Road and the club’s recent history.





He admits that a win over the Blades would be massive for Leeds’ automatic promotion hopes.



Couzens took to Twitter and wrote: “Great result last night.





“Now it sets up for one of the biggest games Elland Road has seen for a long time on Saturday!



“Massive performance and a massive 3 points to play for.”



Leeds will be looking to do a league double over Sheffield United after they beat the Blades at Bramall Lane earlier in the season.

