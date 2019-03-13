Glen Kamara Is Making This Rangers Star Flourish – Gers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield believes the addition of Glen Kamara to the Gers’ midfield has helped to bring the best out of Ryan Jack.



Kamara, who made the switch to Ibrox from Dundee on deadline day in January, has already established himself as a regular in the first team under Steven Gerrard.











The Finn has quickly struck a partnership with Jack in midfield and the pair have started together in all but one game since Kamara made his debut against St Johnstone last month.



And in the midst of his impressive displays in midfield for the Old Firm giants, Kamara has come in for praise from Arfield, who lauded the young midfielder as a terrific football player.





Arfield also thinks that Kamara complements Jack in midfield and feels his addition has subsequently helped in bringing the best out of the former Aberdeen man.



“Terrific football player. I think he sees the game very quickly, he moves the ball very quickly”, Arfield told Rangers TV.





“In the games that I've played, him and Jacko complement each other so well.



“I think before Glen came Jacko was more a sitter, but now, and you can see his goal tally going up, he's all over the pitch because he knows he's got somebody like Glen who can move the ball and pass it quicker.”



Both Jack and Kamara featured in the playing eleven against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay on Tuesday, when the Gers were knocked out after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Ibrox.

