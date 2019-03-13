It’s Sore One – Sunderland Boss Bemoans Winger’s Injury Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has admitted Duncan Watmore’s injury, that could potentially keep him out of action until the end of the season, is a huge disappointment for the player and the team.



The Black Cats battled extreme weather conditions at Oakwell on Tuesday night, as they were held to a stalemate by second-placed Barnsley in League One.











Watmore, who scored the late equaliser during Sunderland’s dramatic draw against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, was absent from the squad that travelled to Barnsley due to injury concerns.



The winger was on the receiving end of an injury-time challenge from Marcus Bean at Adams Park and Ross confirmed after the game at Barnsley that he could miss the rest of the season.





Ross also admits the injury will be a huge disappointment to Watmore, who suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action for the majority of the first half of the season.



“The likelihood is Duncan will miss the rest of the season, which is incredibly disappointing for him because of what he has been through”, Ross told the club’s official website.





“Positive is that it’s nothing to do with his knee, his knee is in great shape and has been for a while now so that’s a confidence booster for him.



“But it’s a sore one for him, I mean that in both senses, physically and mentally because he’s been making a contribution for us and I’ve been delighted with him.”



The Black Cats boss also stressed that he was right to disapprove of the nature of the tackle and admitted Sunderland, who are equally frustrated by the season-ending injury to Watmore, are now paying the price for it.



“I said at the time, I was disappointed with the tackle [on him] and I think you can see the outcome of that, we’re looking at probably eight to 12 weeks out”, he added.



“So [it is] frustrating for us as well, but more so for him.”



Sunderland will next face Walsall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday before they enter the international break.

