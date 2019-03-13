Lazio Back At Table For Liverpool Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have made a fresh move for Liverpool Under-23 forward Bobby Adekanye, whose contract with the club will expire at the end of the season.



The 20-year-old attacker is out of contract in the summer and he has rejected offers to sign a fresh deal with Liverpool in order force through an exit.











Adekanye believes he could have a better chance of first team football by moving on from Anfield.



Lazio have been keeping tabs on him since November last year and made a move for him in January, but could not find an agreement with the player.





The Serie A giants are still interested in Adekanye, and according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, they have made a fresh offer to the player’s representatives for a move in the summer.



Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has been keeping an eye on the Liverpool talent and despite his lack of experience, he believes the attacker could fulfil his potential at the Stadio Olimpico.





His contract situation also makes him an attractive target and Lazio will only need to pay a compensation fee to Liverpool in order to get their hands on Adekanye.



They are looking to convince the player to move to Italy in the summer.

