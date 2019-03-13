Marcelo Bielsa Dubs Leeds United Star Very Wise Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that it is hard to teach the wisdom that Pablo Hernandez displays on the pitch.



Hernandez bagged a brace in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night that took them back to the top of the Championship pile.











The Spaniard has been in good form for Leeds lately and his performances have been picking up as Leeds enter the final stretch of the season and fight for promotion.



Bielsa believes Hernandez’s displays have made him look like a good coach and has stressed that it is impossible to teach any player the Spaniard’s ability to read the game and react accordingly.





The Leeds boss insisted that some of Hernandez’s subtle on pitch work is hard to detect or observe, but it helps his side to play better football.



Asked about his comment about Hernandez making him look like a good coach, Bielsa said in a press conference: “I gave this answer because Pablo finds solutions above his technical skills.





“He has the capacity to read the moments of the game and when he reads these moments he puts the ball in convenient spaces.



"It’s something very hard to teach and very hard to learn.



"In this aspect, Pablo is a very wise player.



“The performance of today is nothing to do with what I’m saying right now. He played a great game and made a great performance.



“The answers he gave today are the ones common observers can see.



“He also builds another response in the game that helps us to play better and we are not that evident, it’s not easy to detect them or observe them.”



Bielsa will hope to see Hernandez carry his form to the weekend when Leeds host Sheffield United in a local Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

