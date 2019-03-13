XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/03/2019 - 21:29 GMT

Napoli’s Contract Offer To Arsenal Target Bettered By Unnamed Club

 




An unnamed club have tabled a contract offer for Arsenal linked attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals.

The 23-year-old was on Arsenal’s radar in the January transfer window, but despite all the speculation, a move never materialised as the Gunners were only able to sign players on loan.




Fornals is still on Arsenal’s wishlist ahead of the summer, when the north London club are expected to have more funds to play with in order to snatch their targets.

The Villarreal attacking midfielder has a €30m release clause and it makes him an attractive option, with Napoli keen to get their hands on him at the end of the season as well.
 


The Serie A giants have also made a contract offer to his representatives, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Fornals has better terms than Napoli’s on his table.

Napoli’s offer was a five-year deal worth €1.5m per season, but it has been claimed an unnamed club have put a better deal in front of the Spaniard.
 


It is unclear which club have made the move, but they have challenged Napoli to up the ante in order to sign Fornals.

The Spaniard is tipped to leave the club and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal also make an early move for him.
 