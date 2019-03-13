Napoli’s Contract Offer To Arsenal Target Bettered By Unnamed Club

Follow @insidefutbol





An unnamed club have tabled a contract offer for Arsenal linked attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals.



The 23-year-old was on Arsenal’s radar in the January transfer window, but despite all the speculation, a move never materialised as the Gunners were only able to sign players on loan.











Fornals is still on Arsenal’s wishlist ahead of the summer, when the north London club are expected to have more funds to play with in order to snatch their targets.



The Villarreal attacking midfielder has a €30m release clause and it makes him an attractive option, with Napoli keen to get their hands on him at the end of the season as well.





The Serie A giants have also made a contract offer to his representatives, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Fornals has better terms than Napoli’s on his table.



Napoli’s offer was a five-year deal worth €1.5m per season, but it has been claimed an unnamed club have put a better deal in front of the Spaniard.





It is unclear which club have made the move, but they have challenged Napoli to up the ante in order to sign Fornals.



The Spaniard is tipped to leave the club and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal also make an early move for him.

