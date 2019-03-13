Sometimes I Use Him To Get Message To Alfredo Morelos – Steven Gerrard On Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has revealed he is enlisting the help of a Rangers player to get discipline message across to Gers talisman Alfredo Morelos.



Morelos, who has been in scintillating form so far this season, has come in for criticism at times due to his disciplinary issues on the pitch.











The Colombian picked up another booking, albeit in controversial circumstances, during the Gers’ defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox on Tuesday evening.



Morelos was cautioned by referee Kevin Clancy for diving just before the half time interval, after he went to ground following a clash with Andrew Considine.





And as Gerrard tries to make sure Morelos picks up fewer cards in games, the Rangers boss revealed he is enlisting the help of one of the striker's team-mates to help cross the language barrier.



The Gers boss also admitted he has been talking to Morelos about it since day one and went on to reveal that he takes help from Daniel Candeias or someone else at times to make sure the message is conveyed properly to the striker.





“I speak to Alfredo [about his discipline on the pitch]”, Gerrard said on Rangers TV.



“Spoke to him since day one all the time.



"Sometimes I use Daniel or someone else to relate the message to make sure it’s getting through because of the language barrier.”



Morelos, who recently signed a contract extension with Rangers, has been called up to represent Colombia at senior level ahead of the international break this month.

