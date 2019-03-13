XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/03/2019 - 22:20 GMT

Sunderland Confirm Ticket Allocation For Final Against Portsmouth Sold Out

 




Sunderland have confirmed they have sold out their ticket allocation for the EFL Trophy final against League One promotion rivals Portsmouth at Wembley on 31st March.

Jack Ross’ men secured their berth in the final of the EFL Trophy following their 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium earlier this month.




The Black Cats are set to lock horns with fellow League One promotion-chasers Portsmouth in the final of the competition at Wembley on 31st March in their first game after the international break.

And ahead of their monumental final showdown at Wembley, Sunderland are set to be backed by a substantial number of supporters after confirming they have sold out their ticket allocation for the game.
 


As many as 40,000 fans could be at Wembley to back Sunderland against Portsmouth, as the teams try to trade blows in the quest for silverware this term.

Sunderland have been backed vociferously by their supporters at home and away so far this season and their trip to the capital is now set to be another instance of the same.  
 


The Black Cats, who are unbeaten since late December, suffered their last defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park just before Christmas.

Both teams are separated by just two points in the league table, although Sunderland have a game in hand over Pompey.
 