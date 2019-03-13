We’re Not Playing On The Kitchen Side – Liverpool Head of Nutrition

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool head of nutrition Mona Nemmer has insisted that her staff's work goes much beyond simply taking care of the players’ food habits at Anfield.



The 34-year-old nutrition science graduate was spotted by then German technical director Matthias Sammer in 2009 and he was the one who recommended her to Pep Guardiola.











The Spaniard took Nemmer to Bayern Munich and her work with the Bavarians was noted by Jurgen Klopp, who persuaded her to move to England and join Liverpool.



Her work is much appreciated on Merseyside and players such as Xherdan Shaqiri has stressed the importance of Nemmer and her staff in helping the Liverpool squad prepare.





She insisted that her department does much more than just taking care of the food habits of the Liverpool players and do advise them on standard practices and helping them to remain fit.



“We don’t only play on the kitchen side”, Nemmer told German broadcaster ZDF.





“We advise on anti-doping questions, help with body compositions, coordinate with doctors and monitor blood counts.



“We try to cover all facets from catering in the hotels, to the plan in the team bus.”



Klopp has stated his view that Bayern Munich did not realise her importance when they let her join Liverpool.

