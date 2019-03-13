Young Aberdeen Side Have Quickly Learned How To Beat Rangers – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland defender Willie Miller has insisted a young Aberdeen side under Derek McInnes know how to beat Rangers after their triumph in the Scottish Cup.



The Dons booked their berth in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup after registering a 2-0 win over rivals Rangers in the quarter-final replay at Ibrox on Tuesday.











Despite conceding possession to their opponents for the majority of the game, Aberdeen made the best use of their chances to come away with an impressive win in Glasgow.



Niall McGinn capitalised on a slack pass from Glenn Kamara to open the scoring in the third minute, while 19-year-old Connor McLennan completed the win from close range just after the hour mark.





McInnes’ men have now won three out of six games against Rangers in all competitions this term, having lost just once, and knocked them out of the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.



And Miller has hailed their performance at Ibrox on Tuesday, while also insisting the young Aberdeen side have quickly learned how to beat Rangers.





“A magnificent night for Aberdeen”, Miller said on BBC Radio Scotland after the game.



“The habit of going to Glasgow and winning is one you’ve got to get used to.



“They are in great form, producing a disciplined performance.



"They’re a young team who've learned quickly how to beat Rangers.”



Aberdeen will face Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park next month.

