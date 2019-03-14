Aberdeen Assistant Not Surprised By Interest In Celtic Target Scott McKenna

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen assistant boss Tony Docherty is not surprised Celtic target Scott McKenna is attracting interest and has dubbed the defender a top player.



McKenna, who was the subject of a rejected bid from Celtic last summer, has gone from strength to strength so far this season.











The 22-year-old played an integral role in each of Aberdeen’s last two outings against Celtic and Rangers respectively, in which he helped his team to keep clean sheets against the Glasgow giants.



And following his impressive display against the two powerhouses in Scottish football, Docherty admitted he is not surprised by interest in McKenna, who he feels a top player, who likes to defend and keep the ball out of his net.





The Aberdeen assistant coach also revealed that McKenna’s attitude in training is fantastic and stressed that players who are committed always get their rewards.



"He's a top boy”, Docherty told BBC Scotland.





"He loves defending.



"He's a difficult opponent because he just wants to keep that ball out his net and keep it out his six-yard box.



“His attitude every day to training is fantastic and boys like that get their rewards.”



McKenna, who was called up to represent Scotland for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino this month, has a contract at Pittdorie that runs until 2023.



However, Aberdeen are likely to be tested again for his services this coming summer.

