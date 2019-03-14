AC Milan Join Tottenham Hotspur In Joachim Andersen Hunt

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have joined the summer transfer chase for Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Joachim Andersen, it has been claimed.



The Danish defender has been tracked by several clubs due to his solid performances at the back for Sampdoria this season.











Tottenham have been heavily linked with an interest in Andersen and the club have reportedly held talks with Sampdoria over signing him at the end of the season as they plot life without potentially Toby Alderweireld.



There is also considerable interest in Italy as well for Andersen and Inter and Juventus are keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him in the summer.





But they are not the only Serie A giants chasing the Dane, as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have also entered the transfer melee for Andersen.



The Rossoneri are looking to bring in a new centre-back ahead of next season and the Sampdoria defender has emerged as a possible target.





But with Tottenham, Inter and Juventus interested, AC Milan will need to dig deep in order to get their hands on the Sampdoria centre-back.

