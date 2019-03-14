XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2019 - 21:21 GMT

AC Milan Join Tottenham Hotspur In Joachim Andersen Hunt

 




AC Milan have joined the summer transfer chase for Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Joachim Andersen, it has been claimed.

The Danish defender has been tracked by several clubs due to his solid performances at the back for Sampdoria this season.




Tottenham have been heavily linked with an interest in Andersen and the club have reportedly held talks with Sampdoria over signing him at the end of the season as they plot life without potentially Toby Alderweireld.

There is also considerable interest in Italy as well for Andersen and Inter and Juventus are keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him in the summer.
 


But they are not the only Serie A giants chasing the Dane, as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have also entered the transfer melee for Andersen.

The Rossoneri are looking to bring in a new centre-back ahead of next season and the Sampdoria defender has emerged as a possible target.
 


But with Tottenham, Inter and Juventus interested, AC Milan will need to dig deep in order to get their hands on the Sampdoria centre-back.
 