Arsenal and Leicester Boosted As Dortmund Cool Kieran Tierney Interest For This Reason

Borussia Dortmund will not rival Arsenal and Leicester City for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, believing the defender is too expensive.



The German Bundesliga outfit have been linked with wanting Tierney as they look to bring in a new left-back in the summer window.











Tierney’s consistent performances at club and international level have long seen him tipped for a bigger league than the Scottish Premiership, with Brendan Rodgers tipped to want to take him to Leicester, while Arsenal have also been linked with wanting him.



But according to German magazine Kicker, Dortmund will not be rivalling the Premier League pair as they feel Tierney is too expensive at around €30m, even though he has impressed the Ruhr-based outfit with his quality.





Dortmund have used on loan full-back Achraf Hakimi in a makeshift left-back role, and are looking for a long-term replacement for Marcel Schmelzer.



Tierney has made 17 appearances for Celtic in the Premiership this season, and has managed five assists in the process.

