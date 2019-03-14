XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2019 - 13:10 GMT

Arsenal and Leicester Boosted As Dortmund Cool Kieran Tierney Interest For This Reason

 




Borussia Dortmund will not rival Arsenal and Leicester City for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, believing the defender is too expensive.

The German Bundesliga outfit have been linked with wanting Tierney as they look to bring in a new left-back in the summer window.




Tierney’s consistent performances at club and international level have long seen him tipped for a bigger league than the Scottish Premiership, with Brendan Rodgers tipped to want to take him to Leicester, while Arsenal have also been linked with wanting him.

But according to German magazine Kicker, Dortmund will not be rivalling the Premier League pair as they feel Tierney is too expensive at around €30m, even though he has impressed the Ruhr-based outfit with his quality.
 


Dortmund have used on loan full-back Achraf Hakimi in a makeshift left-back role, and are looking for a long-term replacement for Marcel Schmelzer.

Tierney has made 17 appearances for Celtic in the Premiership this season, and has managed five assists in the process.
 


With Dortmund appearing to have backed out of the picture for Tierney, the field is open for Arsenal and Leicester to battle to take him to the Premier League.

Celtic however are unlikely to want to lose Tierney's services.
 