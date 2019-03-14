XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/03/2019 - 21:10 GMT

Chris Wilder Tips Hat To Leeds United

 




Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has conceded that Leeds United have been the best team in the Championship this season.

Leeds and Sheffield United are set to clash at Elland Road this Saturday in what could be one of the biggest games of the season in the promotion race.




The Whites are second in the league table, just two points below league leaders Norwich City and two points above third-placed Sheffield United, who are gunning for an automatic promotion spot.

A win for the Blades on Saturday would take them above Leeds and into the last automatic promotion slot, but Wilder indicated that it will not be an easy task against the Whites.
 


The Sheffield United boss feels Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been the outstanding team in the Championship this season, but admits it remains to be seen whether they can keep their nerve in the final months of the season.

Wilder said in a press conference: “We are up against arguably the best team in the division for the past eight months.
 


“Whether that can continue for another month is to be seen.”

Leeds did beat Sheffield United earlier in the season when the two sides met at Bramall Lane in December.
 