06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/03/2019 - 16:04 GMT

Delighted – Leeds United Talent Pleased With International Call

 




Leeds United loanee Tom Pearce has expressed his delight after being called up to represent England Under-20s for their Elite League games this month.

Pearce, who is currently on loan at Scunthorpe United in League One, has been named in the England Under-20s squad set to lock horns with Poland and Portugal.




Paul Simpson’s men will face both Poland and Portugal in their Euro Elite League games this month and Pearce could be in line to make an appearance at St George’s Park.

And following his inclusion in the 23-man squad for the double header this month, Pearce has expressed his delight with another call-up to represent the Young Lions.
 


The Leeds talent took to Twitter and admitted he is delighted to receive another call-up to represent the country after being named in the squad.

“Delighted to get another England call up”, Pearce wrote on Twitter.  
 


Pearce, who made two appearances for England Under-21s during their triumph in the Toulon Tournament last summer, will miss Scunthorpe United’s meeting with Rochdale, if he is picked to play in the games.

The 20-year-old full-back has a contract at Elland Road that runs until the summer of 2022.
 