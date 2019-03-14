XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/03/2019 - 21:57 GMT

Dortmund Showing Interest In Winger On Jurgen Klopp’s Radar

 




Jurgen Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund are showing interest in Liverpool target Julian Brandt.

The 22-year-old signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen last year, but his future at the club has come under the scanner ahead of the end of the season.




Brandt has long been linked with a move to England, with Liverpool's Klopp claimed to be keen, but there are suggestions that he could continue in Germany, however, at a different club.

Christian Pulisic will leave Dortmund to join Chelsea in the summer and BVB are in the market to bring in a new winger to take his place in the squad.
 


And according to German daily Bild, the Bundesliga giants have identified Brandt as a potential successor to the American at the Westfalenstadion.

The German also has a €25m release clause in his contract, which has only complicated matters for Leverkusen, who are not keen to lose him.
 


Dortmund are prepared to pay that figure and snare him away to the Westfalenstadion in the summer, something which could put them on a collision course with former boss Klopp.

Brandt has scored seven goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions this season.
 