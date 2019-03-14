It Could All Collapse – Rennes Star In Warning Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud has indicated that he does not want to celebrate before playing the second leg of his side’s Europa League last 16 tie against Arsenal.



The Ligue 1 side are coming into the second leg at the Emirates on the back of a 3-1 win over the Gunners at home last week.











The noises coming out of Rennes have continued to insist that Arsenal are the favourites in the tie despite the result in the first leg and the French side are still the underdogs.



However, Rennes have a real prospect of causing a Europa League upset by going through at Arsenal’s expense, but Bourigeaud does not want to take any chances ahead of the return leg.





The midfielder admits that his team-mates must take pride from their performance at home but insisted everything will collapse if they do not complete the job in London tonight.



He wants Rennes to produce a performance that will be a source of pride for the club and their supporters in the years to come.





Bourigeaud told French sports daily L’Equipe: “We played with eleven against ten but it is not always easier.



“We must be proud of what we did but we must wait until the end of the return leg, because if we do anything and miss the qualification, then everything will collapse.



“And there would be nothing more to say.



“I don’t want to believe in qualification until we play the return leg.



"In any case, we will give everything to make the club, the supporters, the city and the region proud.”



Arsenal have never lost a European tie against a French side.

