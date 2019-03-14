Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Revenge Element In Liverpool Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stressed that beating Bayern Munich in their own backyard is not sweeter for him just because of his previous defeats with Borussia Dortmund at the venue.



The Reds booked their berth in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a convincing 3-1 win over Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.











Despite losing all of their away games in the Champions League this season, Liverpool managed to buck that trend against the Bavarians courtesy of goals from Sadio Mane (two) and Virgil van Dijk.



And in the wake of their impressive win in Munich, Klopp has stressed that beating Bayern Munich in their own stadium is not particularly sweeter for him just because of his defeats in the past with Borussia Dortmund.





The Liverpool boss maintained he wanted to win it for the Reds more than he wanted to beat Bayern Munich in their own backyard to exact revenge for his disappointments with Borussia Dortmund.



“I’m not like this. It’s not sweeter for me because it’s Bayern and that doesn’t bring me back the better results in the games we played them and we lost”, Klopp said in a press conference via LFC TV.





“It’s just a situational moment, I wanted to win for Liverpool and not to beat Bayern, that doesn’t bring me anything.



“So it’s just a good moment for Liverpool and let’s enjoy that.”



Liverpool joined Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City as the fourth English team in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, alongside FC Porto, Ajax, Barcelona and Juventus.

