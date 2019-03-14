Marcelo Bielsa Can’t Agree With Pontus Jansson’s Assessment of Sheffield United Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he does not agree with Pontus Jansson’s assessment of the importance of the Sheffield United game for Leeds United and insisted that he cannot treat one match differently than any other.



Leeds are coming into the local Yorkshire derby at Elland Road on the back of a 3-0 win over Reading away from home and are high on confidence.











And the Whites are aware a win over third-placed Sheffield United at home on Saturday would further consolidate their claim for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.



Leeds are just two points above the Blades and Jansson insisted earlier in the week that it could turn out to be the biggest game in the lives of the Whites stars.





However, Bielsa indicated that he does not agree with that feeling and believes he and his players will need to give equal importance to every game at this stage of the season.



And he insisted that even if the Sheffield United game is crucial, it cannot dictate the way Leeds play their football.





Bielsa said in a press conference: “All wins are important and no win is more important than another at this moment.



“The analysis that shows it is not crucial.



"But it doesn't mean we won't see it as crucial."



However, the Leeds boss does admit that with fewer and fewer matches to go, they do take on increased importance.



"Taking into account the club we are in, every game is very important and of course we are reaching the end of the competition.



"Every game becomes more important."



Leeds did beat Sheffield United when they travelled to Bramall Lane in December.

