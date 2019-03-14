More Than Just Three Points – Former Leeds Star On Huge Importance of Sheffield United Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo feels the Whites upcoming clash against Sheffield United will have more value than just the three points.



The Blades trail second placed Leeds by just two points and could move into the automatic promotion spots by winning at Elland Road.











If Leeds were to take all three points however, it would deal a big blow to the Blades' hopes of reeling them in.



Dorigo has admitted that the game will have a lot of consequences in the race for promotion, and pointed out how Leeds’ result against West Brom, a 4-0 win, helped the Whites pull ahead of the Baggies.





“I think the games we’ve played so far, they were three points, okay. This isn’t", Dorigo said on LUTV.



“This is a double header. This is taking it away from your rivals, so this is absolutely huge.





“Look what happened to West Brom. If we lost to them they are on our coat-tails. They’re gone now. The end.



“This is another opportunity to put some daylight between us and another big contender.”



Both Leeds and Sheffield United won their midweek games and are in form ahead of the derby clash come Saturday.



Sheffield United will hope to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Leeds at home in early December, and a win would take them up to second in the Championship table.